‘Will be available to play’ for Pak once Misbah and Co. leave: Amir

Lahore, Jan 18 : Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has made it clear that he would be available to play for Pakistan again only once the current support staff led by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq “leaves”.

Having already retired from Tests, Amir had last month bid adieu to international cricket alleging that that he had been “mentally tortured” and that he didn’t want to continue playing under the current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management.

“I would like to clarify that yes I will be available for Pakistan only once this management leaves. So please stop spreading fake news just to sell your story,” the 28-year-old said in a tweet on Monday.

“I don’t think I can play cricket under this management. I am leaving cricket, for now. I am being mentally tortured. I cannot handle it. I have seen it enough from 2010-2015. I have to repeatedly hear that PCB invested a lot in me. However it is not the case,” Amir had said in December last year while announcing his retirement from international cricket.

He was part of the Pakistan squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2009 and was also part of the squad that won the Champions Trophy in 2017.

However, Amir’s career faced a downward spiral when he was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal during the tour of England.

After serving his five-year ban, he returned to international cricket in 2015 and made his Test return in 2016. Amir, in 2018, called time on his Test career to focus entirely on white-ball cricket.

