Alumni of Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College protest against privatization

The fight to save Kamala Nehru Poytechnic College for Women takes a new turn.

29th July 2021

Hyderabad: As a form of tongue-in-cheek protest with an aim to save Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College for Women, around 50 students and alumni of the college protested at Gun Park on Thursday and begged for money at the traffic signal nearby with the slogan “Save KNPW”.

The Exhibition Society which runs the college has been accused of turning the government institute into a private engineering college. Prabha Shankar, the secretary of Exhibition Society while dismissing that the college will be privatized, has noted that the lack of funds makes it difficult to run the college.

Khalida Parveen, an alumnus of the college and an activist from the city remarked that “Since the Exhibition Society says they aren’t receiving enough funds from the government, we saw no harm in collecting the money to save the college ourselves.”

The protest was organized with a view to protect the education of underprivileged women who deserve the right to education. As Parveen remarked, “without this college a lot of women would not have access to higher education.”

The protest however ended due to the threat of preventive detention with the arrival of the police. “There were more police officials than there were protesters,” remarked Parveen jokingly.

