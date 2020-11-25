Will bring AIMIM under my feet once BJP wins in TS: D. Arvind

Hyderabad: In yet another incendiary speech, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nizamabad member of Parliament (MP) D. Arvind passed communal remarks, this time targeting the All India Maijilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, and specifically its MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Arvind, referring to Akbaruddin’s past hate-speech, said that once the BJP comes to power in Telangana, the Chandrayangutta MLA (Akbaruddin) and his brother (and Hyderabad MP) Asaduddin Owaisi will be “near his shoes”. Arvind also said that AIMIM leaders “bark when they are in the Old City”.

Citing the objection raised by newly elected AIMIM MLA in Bihar, Akhtarul Iman, over saying “Bharat” and not the word “Hindustan” in his oath, he urged voters to cast their votes for BJP candidates in the upcoming GHMC polls.

“The AIMIM is wearing a mask of the ruling TRS and both the parties had destroyed law and order in the state. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi does ‘gundagardi’ (meaning hooliganism) and does not maintain law and order in the state. In support, TRS helps them in covering up their crimes and saves them from the police,” Arvind alleged.

The political campaigns in the run up to the GHMC polls, especially by the BJP, have become shrill and have taken a sharp communal turn, with leaders like Arvind and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay passing some or the other unpalatable remark almost every other day. Prior to this, Sanjay had said that there will be a “surgical strike” in Hyderabad once the BJP wins the civic polls.