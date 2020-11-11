Will capture Golconda Fort soon: Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad: Soon after the Dubbak bypoll victory, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Karimnagar Member of Parliament (MP), Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that the BJP will continue with the winning streak till the assembly elections in 2023.

While interacting with the media persons soon after the poll outcome, he came down heavily on Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). He said, “Dubbak result would be repeated in the forthcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections and people will teach a lesson to the arrogant TRS party.”

“We will capture the Golkonda fort soon, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will face very tough challenges in the coming days,” he added. Lambasting the TRS, he told reporters that the ruling party is “not opening” its eyes even now. He also alleged that the TRS tried to stop their victory rally on Tuesday.

Sanjay, who is known for his crass and communal comments, has often courted controversy with his statements. The win in Dubbak however comes as a shot in the arm for the saffron party, which has been claiming to be the principal opposition in the state against the ruling TRS. It is to be seen if the BJP will indeed give the TRS a tough fight.

Moreover, his statement on “capturing Golconda fort” is a veiled reference to making inroads into the Golconda area, which is essentially a Muslim dominated area that is represented by the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).