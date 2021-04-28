Will conduct 10 and 12 board exams: Andhra CM

Amaravati: Amid the spiralling second COVID-19 wave, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, on Wednesday, insisted that the state will conduct tenth standard and intermediate (class 12) board exams this year.

He said that the government is conducting Board examinations to ensure that students have a better future and assured them that he has every student’s future in mind while taking this decision.

As only pass certificates would be issued by the states which have not conducted the exams, how will our students get admission in good institutions on the basis of a pass certificate alone, he queried.

Pointing out that the central government has left it to the state governments to decide whether or not to conduct tests in the current scenario, Reddy noted that examinations are underway in some states following strict measures, a statement issued by the government said.

“SSC and Inter examinations are very important to the students as their future depends on those certificates. The state government will ensure safety of every student in the state,” the chief minister was quoted in the statement.

The chief minister’s unequivocal stand comes in the face of a strident campaign by the opposition, especially the TDP, demanding cancellation of the public exams in view of the pandemic.

The chief minister attacked the opposition for their criticism on conducting 10th and Inter examinations. Trying to degrade the government even in the times of disaster, is not good, he said.