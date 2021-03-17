Will decide on continuing physical classes for schools: KCR

Hyderabad: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today stated that he will decide on the continuation of Classes 6-8 and give holidays to children to protect from Coronavirus.

Since the second wave talk is on, the government will decide on the key issue, he said.

The government is cautious and think on the same, KCR said in the Assembly during his reply to a motion of thanksgiving to the governor’s speech.

KCR said that he will make a related announcement in about three days in the session of the Assembly. He said that all steps are being taken to protect students.

We are cautious against the second wave and are taking extra measures to check the virus spread, the chief minister said. The government has taken necessary action to ensure timely health services in the state. All hospitals are geared up to take on the virus, he said. The situation of COVID-19 cases in the state is on the rise and we have to prevent its spread, KCR said.

“We are better when compared to the cases at the national level. The centre is giving guidelines and suggestions to check the virus. Health staff and other wings coordinating,” he said.