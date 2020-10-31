Will ensure flood affected families get relief exgratia: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday assured that the financial aid of Rs.10K would be given affected families.

In a tweet KTR had made it clear that “All those flood affected citizens who are complaining of being left out of flood relief exgratia,that we will ensure that all affected families shall be covered”. KTR reacted after series of protests were seen across Hyderabad.

The Minister informed that he has instructed the MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar to perosnally monitor and ensure the same.

.