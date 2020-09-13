“Will raise LRS issue in Assembly”: Congress MLA, Jagga Reddy

By Tanveer Updated: 13th September 2020 11:28 am IST
Hyderabad: Congress member of Assembly from Sangareddy T. Jagga Reddy said that the State government’s ‘Land Regularization Scheme (LRS)’ has burdened the poor and middle class people and he would raise the issue in the Assembly.

According to reports, he objected to the government’s ‘threats’ that plots would not be registered if the LRS fee is not paid.

He said that the government is forcing a person who bought 200 yards of plot to pay 40,000 rupees under the LRS scheme which is unacceptable.

A Layout Developer has to clear the LRS and pay amount to the government, as they did not paid, the government now forcing owners of the plot in the layout to clear the LRS and pay the amount.

T. Jagga Reddy alleged that the government is not approving any layout and people are buying plots due to low rates of the plots.

He also said that the people are already suffering due to demonitisation, GST and now the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not fair for the government to bring this scheme now.

Middle-class people and salaried class will be the worst sufferers as they buy such plots with loans and savings. The government can’t fleece them if it needs money,” he said.

