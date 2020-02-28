menu
28 Feb 2020
Will resign as BCCI’s VP if elected secretary of UCA: Verma

Posted by Qayam Published: February 28, 2020, 10:12 am IST
New Delhi: Mahim Verma on Friday said that he will resign as the BCCI’s Vice-President if he is elected as secretary of the Uttarakhand Cricket Association (UCA).

This remark came as he filed his nomination for the post of secretary in the upcoming state association elections of Uttarakhand.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said: “Yes, I will resign as the BCCI’s VP if I get elected as Uttarakhand secretary. However, if I don’t win I will continue to be VP of the BCCI”.

Verma filed his nomination on Thursday for the state association elections which will be held on March 8.

He was appointed as the BCCI’s vice-president on October 23 last year.

Source: ANI
