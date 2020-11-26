‘Will scrap LRS if voted to power’: BJP releases manifesto for Hyderabad civic polls

Mohammed HussainPublished: 26th November 2020 2:00 pm IST
Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadhnavis releases GHMC 2020 manifesto on Thursday in Hyderabad. Photos by Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its election manifesto for the upcoming Hyderabad civic polls.

The “GHMC 2020 manifesto” was released by former Maharashtra chief minister and Bihar election in-charge, Devendra Fadnavis, in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Devendra Fadhnavis announced that the BJP will scrap the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) if voted to power in GHMC elections. “The LRS brought by the TRS government is looting the poor,” Fadnavis alleged.

He also slammed the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, saying that they both, in collaboration, are encroaching the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). He said the BJP will rebuild Hyderabad if it wins the elections.

Apart from Fadnavis, the manifesto committee chairman, Vivek Venkata Swamy; BJP’s national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav; Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar; State Home Affairs Minister G. Kishan Reddy, and other representatives of the party were present on the occasion. 

The elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on December 1, and the counting of votes will take place on December 4.

