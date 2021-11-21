Will send list of martyrs, says SKM, expressing gratitude to KCR

Hyderabad: A day after Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for the kin of 750 farmers who died during their agitation against the three farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), said that a list of names will be sent to the Telangana government for its support to families of the “martyrs”. The SKM also expressed its gratitude to KCR.

SKM, while criticizing the center for its “indifference towards the families of over 750 farmers” who died during the protests against the ‘Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill’ (farm laws) tweeted on Sunday, “While Mr Narendra Modi or his Government does not acknowledge the heavy and avoidable sacrifices made by around 700 brave farmers of the Kisan Andolan, the Telangana Government has now stepped forward to provide support to the kin of the martyrs.”

SKM appreciated the Telangana government for its efforts and sympathy towards the families of the farmers and reminded the central government of the state CM’s demands.

“While announcing support of Rs. 3 lakh rupees each per martyr family, the Telangana Chief Minister Mr. K Chandrasekhar Rao also demanded that the Government of India pay Rs 25 lakhs for each farmer family and also withdraw all cases unconditionally,” it tweeted.

“SKM will provide the list of martyrs to the Telangana government for this ex-gratia support to be extended to the martyrs’ families,” said the morcha in another tweet.

A day earlier on Saturday, Telangana chief minister KCR also demanded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre to announce Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia for families of farmers who died, and also asked it to withdraw all cases registered against farmers.

In a press meet, KCR announced the ex-gratia amount of Rs 3 lakhs for each farmer who died fighting against the farm laws which were repealed a day ago. he spoke on a range of issues ranging from lack of clarity of the centre with regards to paddy procurement and to the significance of caste census.

“In spite of too many letters and travels to Delhi, there has been no response regarding the annual paddy procurement target and clarity in terms of whether farmers should produce paddy or not.” He said that he will be going to Delhi with a state delegation for two days and will meet bureaucrats and concerned ministers regarding this issue.

He congratulated the farmers for winning the fight against the central government. He said that they carried out a ‘spirited’ fight facing all odds and obstacles put in front of them by the Modi government.

“The fight they put up is extraordinary. We are in solidarity and recognize all the obstacles the farmers faced. The Centre cannot just escape by apologizing. We demand the Prime minister that all the criminal cases including UAPA booked against not only farmers but activists like Disha Ravi who has been unfairly targeted with sedition based on a tweet should be withdrawn.”