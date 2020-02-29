WIM demands arrest of Kapil Mishra forthwith for Delhi violence

A+ A-

By Pervez Bari

Bhopal: The Women India Movement, (WIM), while strongly criticizing the orgy of communal violence against Muslims in North East Delhi unleashed by the Sangh inspired terrorists, has demanded the arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra forthwith, who instigated them by his hate and threatening speech. WIM also demanded judicial enquiry into the whole episode.

Violence between anti, pro CAA protesters

The way police are oppressing Muslims who are opposing CAA/NPR/NRC across the country is reprehensible. In North East Delhi the spate of violence broke out between anti and pro CAA protestors after BJP leader Kapil Mishra issued a warning to anti-CAA protesters to forcibly remove them from the site of dharna. Reportedly scores of precious lives, including a cop, have been lost so far. Nearly 189 have been injured in this unprecedented violence.

WIM national president Mrs. Mehrunnisa Khan in a statement said it is ironic that violence erupted in Delhi when high profile dignitary the US President Donald Trump put his foot on Indian soil. The violence continued unabated for two days on February 24 & 25, 2020 after early skirmishes on February 23. The orchestrated mass violence against Muslims smacks of a deep-rooted conspiracy and was so planned that it happened when the entire media attention was on Trump’s visit. It seems police is intentionally targeting Muslims, she charged.

Delhi police indulge in stone pelting: Khan

Expressing deep anguish, Mrs. Khan alleged that Delhi police indulged in stone pelting along with pro-CAA goons. Delhi police gave free hand to marauders of pro-CAA Hindutva terrorists to indulge in arson, stone pelting and burning of Muslims’ properties. The outnumbered policemen mostly stood as silent spectator beside those backing the citizenship law, a majority of Hindu group and did little to quell the violence. She lamented that the police in Jafarabad and adjoining areas in Delhi failed to maintain law and order.

She also said that every effort is being made to make the ongoing protests against the black laws communal while people from all communities are opposing it. She reminded that protesting non-violently against the wrong policies of the government is a constitutional right. The Supreme Court has also said that people of the country have Constitutional right to protest. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy and violence can never be justified.

Mrs. Khan has urged the Central Government to withdraw CAA and call off the implementation of NPR/NRC permanently so that the situation in the country does not deteriorate. The police should be instructed to maintain law and order in an unbiased manner.