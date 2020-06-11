WISDOM BEHIND SAYING BISMILLAH

I asked his age, he said: “95 and my mother died at the age of 105.”

I asked : “What is the secret of your good health?”

He said: “Don’t get ill”.

I said: “It’s not in our control”.

He laughed and said: “it is”.

I said: “Tell me the secret, I will follow it”.

He said: “Do not eat any thing without saying Bismillah, even a drop of water or a little piece of food”. I was quiet.

Then he said: “Allah never created anything without reason. Every thing has a wisdom behind it and there are benefits and disadvantages hidden in them. When we say ‘Bismillah’ then Allah takes all harm away from the food. Always say ‘Bismillah’ before you eat and be thankfull towards your Creator. When you finish eating pick your hands up and say ‘Al’hamdulilah’. You will never become ill“.

My eyes were full of tears after his talk. I thought he is a great scholar.

I was about to go but he held my hand and said: “Listen; the last thing about food”.

I sat down again.

He said, “If you are eating together with someone , never put food in your mouth first, no matter how hungry you are. Let the other person take the food or give the other person first. Let the person start eating, then you do”. I was shy to ask the reason But he told me. He said: “This is sadaqa of your food paid and plus Allah is happy with you that you care for His people. Always remember!!! Food is for your body and Bismillah is for your soul. Now tell me, how can you become ill?”.

I left the place thinking, ‘we don’t care about these little little things our deen tells us and don’t teach them to our children either.’

Umar bin Abu Salamah (May Allah be pleased with him) reported:Messenger of Allah (ﷺ), said to me, “Mention Allah’s Name (i.e., say Bismillah before starting eating), eat with your right hand, and eat from what is near you.”

[Al-Bukhari and Muslim].May Allah protect us from any kind of illness and make us his obedient servants.

*❥«̶ آمـــــين يَارَبَّ الْعَــــالَمِينْ«̶ ❥*

