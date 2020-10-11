Wishes pour in for ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood as he turns 78

Mumbai: Several Bollywood celebrities including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra extended birthday greetings to megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday.

Taking it to Twitter, the ‘Sanju‘ actor posted an old picture with the ‘Shahenshah‘ actor as he thanked the actor for his guidance.

“Thank you for all the love, learning, and guidance over all these years. Wishing you a Happy, Healthy & Blessed Birthday @SrBachchan Sir!” wrote Dutt.

Thank you for all the love, learning and guidance over all these years. Wishing you a Happy, Healthy & Blessed Birthday @SrBachchan Sir! pic.twitter.com/b4DwOt1Hbg — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 11, 2020

Wishing him good health, actor Madhuri Dixit in a tweet translated from Hindi, wrote, “Many happy birthdays wishes to you, @SrBachchan Ji. I hope you are always happy and healthy.”

“You are a true legend of Indian cinema and an inspiration to many including me. Have a wonderful year ahead,” Dixit added.

जन्मदिन की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं आपको @SrBachchan जी। आशा करती हूं की आप हमेशा खुश और स्वस्थ रहें। 🎂 You are a true legend of Indian cinema and an inspiration to many including me. Have a wonderful year ahead 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NO0B9MSswL — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 11, 2020

“Happy Birthday Amit ji. Wishing you good health and happiness always,” wished actor Priyanka Chopra.

Happy Birthday Amit ji. Wishing you good health and happiness always ✨ @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/jDJUazbOXK — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 11, 2020

Thanking Big B for sharing the screen with him, actor Ritiesh Deshmukh also wished the actor on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday Dearest @SrBachchan Ji, May god grace you the best of health & long life. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to be in the same frame as you. Gods have surely blessed me,” wrote Deshmukh.

Happy Birthday Dearest @SrBachchan ji, May god grace you the best of health & long life. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to be in the same frame as you. Gods have surely blessed me. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/HxGGhEds8K — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 11, 2020

Calling himself a ‘fanboy‘, actor Hrithik Roshan extending his wishes while Ajay Devgn prayed for the veteran actor on the occasion.

“Dearest Amit uncle, I wish for you good health, happiness, and peace. Thank you for inspiring millions like me, will forever be your fanboy. Happy Birthday” tweeted Roshan.

Dearest Amit uncle, I wish for you good health, happiness and peace. Thank you for inspiring millions like me, will forever be your fan boy. Happy Birthday 🤗 @SrBachchan — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 11, 2020

Ajay Devgn wrote, “Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir.“

Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir 🎂@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/joqUulMPUy — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2020

Source: ANI