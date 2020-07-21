With 1,430 new COVID-19 cases, TS crosses 47,000 mark

HYDERABAD: With 1,430 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Telangana‘s tally rose to 47,705, officials said.

Seven more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, ending 5 p.m. on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 429.

According to the Director of Public Health, the COVID-19 mortality rate in the state stands at 0.89 per cent.

Greater Hyderabad remained the hotspot, accounting for 703 of the new cases. Rangareddy and Medchal district bordering Greater Hyderabad reported 117 and 105 cases, respectively. Another neighbouring district Sangareddy reported 50 cases.

Nizamabad district reported 48 new cases while Nalgonda saw an addition of 45 infections. Out of 33 districts in the state, 29 reported new cases.

The state conducted 16,855 tests, the highest in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic. The cumulative number of tests rose to 2,93,077. With this, tests per million figure of the state improved to 7,327. The cumulative sample positivity rate stands at 16 per cent.

A total of 39 laboratories in the state including 23 private laboratories are conducting the tests.

According to the daily media bulletin issued by the Health Department, 2,062 people recovered on Tuesday. With this 36,385 or 76 per cent of the people tested so far have recovered.

A total of 10,891 people were undergoing treatment in hospitals or at home.

Source: IANS