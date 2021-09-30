With 2 lakhs per episode, who is the highest paid TV actress in India?

Mumbai: There’s no denying that small screen offers big doses when it comes to entertainment. Indian TV has now penetrated into a major section of society. With the advent of reality shows and various daily soaps, the Indian TV industry has seen a humongous growth in the past few decades. Considering the success, Indian TV stars actually charge a large amount per episode and some even earn more in TV shows than they do in Bollywood.

Hina Khan is highest paid TV actress

According to various reports, Hina Khan is the highest paid actress in India. She reportedly charges Rs 2 lakh per episode. She is followed by Divyanka Tripathi and Jennifer Winget.

Let’s take a top 5 highest paid actresses and their fee

1. Hina Khan

One of the most popular faces of the Indian TV industry, Hina Khan is known for her characters Akshara in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from acting, she participated in Salman Khan’s reality TV show, Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner up in 2017. Apart from this, she has also participated in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and emerged as first runner-up. According to reports, Hina Khan gets paid a heft sum of 1.5 to 2 lakhs per episode.

2. Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi made her acting debut in the TV industry for Doordarshan. She earned nation-wide fame and recognition with Zee TV’s drama fiction Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and as Dr Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus’s Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She has also hosted several award shows and she has been a part of dance reality show-‘Nach Baliye 8’. Divyanka also took part in recently concluded show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she emerged as runner-up. She apparently charges a whopping amount of Rs. 1 to 1.5 lakhs per episode.

3. Sakshi Tanwar

She has spend almost 22 years in the television industry. The main driving force behind her success is one of India’s most famous soap shows, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sakshi reportedly draws around Rs 1.25 lakh per episode.

4. Jennifer Winget

Television diva Jennifer Winget is known for her charming looks. She has been part of many popular serials like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah. Jennifer Winget made her acting debut as a child actor when she was merely 12-year old in Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. Later, as an adult, she went on to work in scores of Indian TV shows. According to reports, her paycheck is Rs 1 Lakh per episode.

5. Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most popular Hindi TV actresses of recent time. She has worked in many Indian TV shows but popularly known for Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Besides TV shows, Nia Sharma has also been a part of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2017 and web series Twisted. According to reports, she takes home a sum of Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 80,000 for shooting a single episode.