With 56 new corona cases, alarm bells ring again in Taj city

Agra, Aug 30 : Agra reported 56 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, even as the 55-hour weekend lockdown continues.

Alarmed by the rising graph of cases, the district administration is strictly enforcing the weekend lockdown which will end Monday morning. Officials appealed to the people not to move out without work and follow the guidelines in respect of social distancing and mask-wearing.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh warned that those who violated the guidelines would be heavily fined.

The government offices are the worst hit. The district health department has recommended staggered working hours.

Meanwhile, there were indications that the district authorities would permit reopening of the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort from September 15 as new guidelines for Unlock 4 will come into force from September 1.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Agra district is 2,772, with 107 deaths. The number of active cases now is 363. So far 1,12,713 samples have been collected. The recovery rate is 83.04 per cent.

Source: IANS

