With actor Sivakarthikeyan’s help, Sahana to pursue MBBS dream

Tiruchi: G Sahana, a school topper in her Class 12 board examinations, was sure that she would secure a medical seat by cracking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET). Her plan was, however, shattered when the deadly Gaza Cyclone hit Tamil Nadu in 2018. Her house in Pookollai village of Thanjavur district was severely destroyed. Despite having no power at home and almost being on the streets, she studied hard, but in vain.

It was then the Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan learnt of her situation and reportedly agreed to fund her coaching for the entrance. In her second attempt, the 18-year-old scored 272 marks in NEET and has secured the seat under the Tamil Nadu government’s 7.5 per cent reservation in medical colleges for government school students.

It was the culmination of her fight against poverty and hardships that led to the moment when she collected her MBBS admission card from KAPV Government Medical College in Trichy on Thursday.

Sahana’s father K. Ganesan is a tailor and her mother G. Chithra is a homemaker. Her house has now been re-built and has solar power, thanks to the Thanjavur Collector Annadurai.

Sahana’s fight to realize her dream of becoming a doctor against all odds was supported by a few who came forward to help after reading reports of her hardships. According to reports, Sahana had thanked the star and the others who helped her fulfill the dream.

Sahana said the actor has also come forward to bear the entire expenses of her medical education.