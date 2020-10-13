With homes flooded, officials rescue stranded people on boats

Hyderabad: Torrential rains which continued to lash the city on Tuesday has flooded several homes across colonies, bringing life to a standstill for thousands of Hyderabadis. The situation is so dire that civic officials have had to literally use boats for rescue operations that are being carried out.

Two teams of the Disaster Response Force (DRF) along with the monsoon emergency team of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have been deployed in Nadeem colony at Toli Chowki and more rescue teams are expected to reach later at night to help stranded people. Boats are out on the streets for rescue operations in Tolichowki.

#HyderabadRains : DRF teams with boats evacuating citizens from Inundated areas of Nadeem colony, Tolichowki in #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/vqgZBts2MX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 13, 2020

On Tuesday, the flooding on roads led also to huge water-logging in houses of Toli Chowki, while heavy rain has disrupted traffic in several parts of Hyderabad. In several parts of areas like Red Hills, power supply was also cut due to the incessant rains, which have resulted in streets filling up with stagnant water as well.

It may be noted that a flood-like situation has developed in the Toli Chowki area of Hyderabad. GHMC’s grievance report shows that more than 1705 complaints have been reported so far, owing to rain-related problems. In total on Tuesday, 387 complaints of waterlogging, 945 drainage overflow complaints, 119 trees fell complaints, 46 manhole damages, 23 wall-collapse complaints, etc were reported by people from different parts of Hyderabad through the 100 helpline and other numbers.