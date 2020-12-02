With increase in footfall, Hyderabad zoo gets ready for winters

Subscribe us on

With the decreasing temperatures, the authorities at the Nehru Zoological Park have made special arrangements to keep the inmates of the zoo warm and care is also taken to ensure the animals survive seasonal ailments. The zoo authorities have arranged room heaters in all the night houses for the big cats, including tigers and leopards, and also in the primate night houses for inmates like baboons, chimpanzees, and the lion-tailed macaques. The night houses of reptiles are equipped with dry leaves, bulbs, and small pots to protect them from the chill.According to officials, with winter turning too cold, all the measures have been recently completed. As per the zoo officials, the number of visitors has gradually increased. They said that if the total number of visitors when the zoo reopened after the lockdown on October 6 was a little over 1,000, the same went up to 6,000 on Sundays. They also believe that the number of visitors might increase in the coming days and also said that the Covid-19 measures are in place. Meanwhile, the safari rides, reptile house, nocturnal house, aquarium, National History Museum and fossil museum will remain closed till further orders from the government.