With increase in footfall, Hyderabad zoo gets ready for winters

Hyderabad: With the decreasing temperatures, the authorities at the Nehru Zoological Park have made special arrangements to keep the inmates of the zoo warm and care is also taken to ensure the animals survive seasonal ailments. The zoo authorities have arranged room heaters in all the night houses for the big cats, including tigers and leopards, and also in the primate night houses for inmates like baboons, chimpanzees, and the lion-tailed macaques. The night houses of reptiles are equipped with dry leaves, bulbs, and small pots to protect them from the chill.