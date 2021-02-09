With nearly 13K jabs, Delhi records highest vaccinations so far

New Delhi, Feb 9 : Recording a significant improvement, Delhi on Tuesday saw over 12,000 beneficiaries, including healthcare and frontline workers, get vaccinated against Covid-19 whereas seven Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported, the Health Department said.

The inoculation figures were the highest by Delhi so far and held over 183 sites.

The total number of vaccinations recorded were 12,717, which is 2,977 more than the previous day. On Monday, 9,740 beneficiaries had received vaccine doses.

The vaccination sessions achieved 69.5 per cent of the total target.

The Health Department said that a special drive was conducted for police personnel and a large number of officials participated in it.

Officials said that a few sites were earmarked for police personnel to increase their vaccination coverage.

Meanwhile, for the first time in 10 months, Delhi reported zero cases of deaths due to Covid and 100 fresh cases in the last 24 hours while 114 patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that the number of vaccinated people in the capital has reached 1,26,353 while nationally, it now stands at 65,28,210 after 2,69,202 healthcare and frontline workers received a vaccine.

“As per the provisional report, 7,860 sessions were held till 6.30 p.m. The figure of overall sessions held so far is 1,34,616,” ministry officials said.

