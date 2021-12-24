With no teachers, DIET students in Vikarabad educate each other

Hyderabad: With no teachers appointed to the Urdu department of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), students of the institute find themselves compelled to teach.

The students are now forced to mentor each other and share their limited knowledge among themselves. Formerly known as the Government Teacher Training Centre, the DIET was established in 1989. The sole purpose of the institute was to train and inculcate mentorship skills in students, through a two-year program.

Although the Institue has English, Telugu, and Urdu medium training departments, the Urdu medium students were asked to put in attendance. No training sessions have been conducted for these students, due to the paucity of lecturers. Only seven teachers are available to train over 300 students in the first and the second years.

The situation of the Urdu section is the worst, it has 72 students in all and yet there is no lecturer appointed to the department. There are six teaching posts sanctioned for the Urdu department, yet there are no teachers available. Neither are there any guest lecturers to train the aspirants.

According to a report by Hans India, a first-year student Sana Begum said, “We share what we know with each other by standing before the board one after another every day. This became common for us as we have had no lecturers for a long time. At least this way we can somehow prepare ourselves for the final exams.”