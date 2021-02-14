With over 12K new infections, India’s Covid tally tops 1.09cr

New Delhi, Feb 14 : Continuing its streak of low numbers of single-day coronavirus cases, India reported 12,194 new infections in the last 24 hours even as its overall tally mounted to 1,09,04,940, health officials said on Sunday.

For over two weeks, the country has recorded less than 15,000 new infections daily. Also, the daily Covid-19 death toll has been below the 200-mark for more than a month now.

On February 9, India had reported 9,110 new cases, the lowest this year, so far. Last year, the lowest — 9,633 cases were recorded on June 3.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there were 92 more Covid-19 fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 1,55,642

As per the Ministry’s data, there are 1,37,567 active cases currently, after 11,395 patients were discharged in a day. Till now, 1,06,11,731 persons have been discharged so far.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.31 per cent, while the fatality rate is down to 1.43 per cent.

The ministry also informed that 6,97,114 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, more than 8 million (82,63,858) doses of corona vaccine have been administered in India since the drive began on January 16 after approval for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.

