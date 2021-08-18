With Rs 25 hike, LPG cylinders in Hyderabad costliest in country

Hyderabad: The Central government on Monday has hiked the price of non-subsidized Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. With effect from August 17, price of non-subsidized 14.2 kilogram LPG cylinder will cost Rs 912 in Hyderabad, which is costliest in the country.

The price hike comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices have drastically shot up across the country. Earlier on July 1, the price of the LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 25.50.

Normally, the Oil Marketing Companies announce prices of cooking gas at the beginning of every month, this time the hike was announced in mid-August. In July, the price increased from Rs 861 to Rs 887, even though April saw a decrease of Rs 10 from Rs 871 to Rs 861.

While the LPG rates across the country are uniform, the government does grant subsidies to economically weaker sections. This subsidy is not available in major metropolises and other large cities. The state-run oil companies and fluctuation rates at the international level determine the price of the cylinders.

Owing to local taxes imposed by various state governments, the price of cooking gas varies from state to state. The price of LPG cylinders is revised every month and additional charges are implemented on the first of every month.

Prices across the country

City Price (Before rise in price) Price (After rise in price) Hyderabad 887 912 New Delhi 834.50 859.50 Mumbai 834.50 859.50 Kolkata 861 886 Chennai 850.50 875.50

The government provides 12 cylinders to every household per year with each weighing 14.2 kilograms.