With spike of 45,209 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 90,95,807

Syed AzamPublished: 22nd November 2020 10:06 am IST
The dip in the number of cases can be attributed to very low testing over the weekend. (Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s coronavirus tally reached 90,95,807 on Sunday after 45,209 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The overall cases include 4,40,962 active cases and 85,21,617 recoveries. With 501 new deaths, the coronavirus death toll in the country mounted to 1,33,227.

This is the fifteenth day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Maharashtra has 80,878 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country, followed by Kerala with 66,982 and Delhi with 39,741.

READ:  Lutfi Hassan: A Democrat stalwart mainstreaming South Asian community in US

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 13,17,33,134 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 21st November, of these, 10,75,326 samples were tested yesterday.

The last one crore tests were conducted in a span of just 10 days.

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the cumulative national positivity rate stands at 6.93 per cent while the recovery rate has further improved to 93.67 per cent.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Syed AzamPublished: 22nd November 2020 10:06 am IST
Back to top button