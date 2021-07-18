Withhold recruitment process for jobs: KTR to Centre on language issue

Hyderabad: Asking for a proper implementation of policy on the issue of a Common Eligibility Test to avoid discrimination on basis of language, state IT and industires minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) today requested the union government to withhold the recruitment process for the notifications already announced and refrain from issuing new job notifications.

KTR, in a letter to union minister Jithendra Singh, highlighted that in a recent job notification for the Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021- candidates were allowed to write the exam only in Hindi or English.

“Same is the case with a few other employment notifications in the recent past. This comes as a rude shock to applicants belonging to regional languages, who are forced to lose great opportunities. Allowing applicants to write competitive exams in their respective languages will provide equal and fair opportunity to the candidates from all the states,” KTR stated in his letter.

The state IT minister pointed out that earlier Telangana chief minister and his father K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to permit candidates taking all competitive exams of Govt. of India to write in regional languages also.

“I am aware of the fact that Union Cabinet approved the proposal to set up National Recruitment Agency which has decided to facilitate a Common Eligibility Test ( NRA-CET) to replace multiple examinations for recruitment to Central Government jobs and conduct these examinations in 12 Indian languages. I wholeheartedly appreciate and welcome the move,” KTR’s letter said.