Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose celebrate son’s 7th birthday

Washington D.C. [USA]: American rapper Wiz Khalifa and ex-wife Amber Rose celebrated their son Sebastian’s seventh birthday with an ‘It’-themed party.

The celebration showed off their blended family with Amber’s boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards also participating in the birthday bash.

Both Wiz and Amber shared a series of pictures from the weekend celebration on their social media accounts.

“Thanks @dojoboom! Happy early Birthday to my Smart, Articulate, Sensitive, Compassionate Baby Boy Sebastian! He turns 7 on February 21st! He is so Blessed to have Amazing Family and Friends that Love him so much! WE LOVE YOU PUMPKIN!!”, the model captioned the post shared on her Instagram.

Blac Chyna and Tyga’s son King Cairo was also present. And not only did Sebastian dressed up as the killer clown Pennywise for Halloween, but there was also a Pennywise-themed cake.

Wiz thanked dojoboom for letting them celebrate Bash’s 7th birthday party at their indoor activities centre.

“All the kids and parents had an amazing time. Bash you’re a superstar and the world is yours. Love you more than anything handsome boy,” rapper added.

Wiz shares Sebastian Taylor Thomaz with Amber Rose. However, Amber is currently dating Alexander. The couple even shares a baby boy named Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.