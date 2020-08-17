Woman along with 4 kids goes missing from Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: 5 members of a family went missing from Chandrayangutta Hyderabad.

According to the police, the missing have been identified as 35-year old Shahnaz Begum, 13-year-old Afreen, 11-year-old Rahmat, 9-year-old Mahmood and an 8-year old.

The woman went missing along with her four kids since Saturday evening. She is the resident of Chandrayangutta she left her house without informing anyone.

Family members tried to search her in the vicinity and at relatives place but could not trace her.

Police has registered a case and investigations are underway.

Source: Siasat news