Woman attempts self-immolation in Gurugram CP office

Gurugram, Oct 8 : A woman attempted self-immolation inside the office complex of the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Gurugram at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The incident took place on the second floor of the building, where the office of the CP is also located. The Commissioner was out on lunch break when the incident took place.

The woman claimed that she took the step in protest against police inaction on a rape complaint filed by her on Sunday at the women’s police station in Sector 51.

Sources said that the 25-year-old woman had submitted an application to the police stating that a man named Yogesh, a resident of Agra, had sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage but the police did not act on her complaint or arrest the accused.

According to the police, the woman pored petrol on herself but before she could light the fire, the police overpowered her and took her to the women’s washroom in order to change her clothes.

Speaking to IANS, ACP Pankhuri Yadav confirmed the incident, but was quick to add that she had no information about the matter.

“When I enquired about the matter, I came to know that she has registered a rape case against a man who has been identified and will be arrested soon,” she said.

As news of the incident spread, senior police officers reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

“The case is under investigation. We are also trying to find out from where did the woman purchase petrol in a bottle, as it is not allowed to be sold like that. Further probe is on,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram Police, said.

Source: IANS

