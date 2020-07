Banda: A man beat his wife to death with a lathi over a family dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, police said on Saturday.

According to City Kotwali police station SHO Dinesh Singh, 35-year-old Zaheda had an argument with her husband on Friday evening, following which she was beaten to death.

Her husband left their home in the Mardanaka area of the district after the incident and efforts were on to trace him, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Source: PTI