Woman booked for beating 5-year-old girl at Chaderghat

Hyderabad: The Chaderghat police on Friday booked a case against a woman for beating and exploiting a five-year-old girl.

Accused booked, child rescued

The young girl was made to work as a domestic help. She was beaten up by her employer. Police booked both the woman employer and victim’s father and rescued the child.

The girl, daughter of an auto driver, has been working for the woman named M Seema, a housewife in Wahed Nagar area, since the lockdown.

Working as domestic help

Times of India quoted a cop from Chaderghat police station as saying, “The father of the girl took money from the Seema and sent his five-year-old daughter as a domestic help. Seema has been taking care of an elderly person.”

Physically abused

The woman employer physically abused the girl. Balala Hakkula Sangham, an NGO, brought the incident to light.

Handed over to Child Welfare Committee

The team of police and women and child department rescued the girl and handed over to the Child Welfare Committee.

