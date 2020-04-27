UP: Woman breaks fast to donate blood to patient

Lakhimpur Kheri [UP]: A Muslim woman set an example of humanity by breaking her fast to donate blood to Hindu patient.

As per the reports, when the health condition of a person by name Vijay Kumar Rastogi, resident of Mohalla Mishrana, Lakhimpur Kheri District suddenly got worsened, he was rushed to a hospital. Doctors at the hospital informed that blood transfusion should be done as soon as possible.

Blood banks raised hands

The difficulties of the patient’s family members increased when blood banks said that they don’t have the blood of the particular group.

However, one of the employees of the blood bank contacted Jaspal Singh Pali who runs Bhagat Singh Selfless Service Committee. Jaspal sought help from Social worker and SP leader Trupti Awasthi.

Alisha Khan broke fast to donate blood

Awasthi contacted Alisha Khan of Hidayat Nagar as her blood group is O+.

After knowing the condition of the patient, she agreed to break the fast to donate blood.

Currently, Vijay’s condition is fine.

