Woman constable found 76 missing children, first to be promoted out of turn

New Delhi: Delhi Police head constable Seema Dhaka who is now an Assistant Sub-Inspector after getting an out-of-turn promotion for her contribution in tracing and reuniting 76 missing children with their families, on Thursday said the recognition has motivated her to work better in future.

Speaking to ANI, Dhaka said, “I worked without any break according to leads I had been getting. I am certainly happy at this promotion and am motivated to do much better in the future.”

“CP sir (Commissioner of Police) has appreciated my work. I didn’t take any rest while on work, following which I continued getting leads,” she added.

As per the official statement by Delhi Police, Dhaka has traced as many as 76 missing children out of which 56 of them are below the age of 14 years.

“She is the first police personnel of Delhi Police, who has been given OTP for tracing missing children under the incentive scheme. These missing children have been traced not only from Delhi but from other states as far as Punjab and West Bengal,” police said.

Under a new initiative the Delhi Police promises quick promotions for constables and head constables for tracing missing children.

Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava issued an incentive scheme on August 5 2020 to the effect that “…any Constable or Head Constable who recovers 50 or more missing children below the age of 14 years (15 children out of them of the age group less than eight years) within a period of 12 calendar months will be considered for the grant of out of turn promotion. Further, those who trace more than 15 children in the same period shall be given ‘Asadharan Karya Puraskar.”

Source: ANI