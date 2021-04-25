Woman dies after bus hits pedestrians in Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: A woman died while her brother was injured after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus hit pedestrians on Sunday morning.

The deceased woman was identified as Ammulu, 30, while her injured brother was identified as Reddy Prakash. The bus driver has been detained by the police.

“A bus which was going from Tirupati to Tirumala at around 6.30 am this morning has hit two pedestrians on the road. A lady named Ammulu (30 years) died on the spot. Her brother Reddy Prakash has received injuries. He has been shifted to Ruya hospital,” Tirupati east police station Sub-inspector Sivaprasad Reddy told ANI.

He further said that their family members are informed about the accident and the driver of the bus has been detained.

Further investigation is underway.