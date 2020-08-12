Woman dies after self-immolation in Mumbai; husband held

Mumbai: A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze following harassment by her husband in the city’s Shivaji Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night when Jyoti Gupta allegedly set herself on fire after pouring kerosene over her body due to mental and physical torture by her husband Rajesh, an official said.

Locals rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s cousin, a case of abetment to suicide was registered against her husband, who was arrested and produced before court, the official said.

The accused, who runs a grocery shops in the locality, has been arrested and further probe is underway, senior inspector Kishore Gayke of Shivaji Nagar police station said.

