Woman donates all her savings to PM CARES Fund

Dehradun: As the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak rages on, a woman in Uttarakhand donated all her personal savings of Rs 10 lakh to the PM CARES Fund to help the needy.

Devki Bhandari, 60, handed a cheque to the authorities here on Wednesday.

Touched by the gesture, Chief Minister Trivevdra Singh Rawat said she reminded him of mythological characters like Danveer Karna and Raja Bali, who were epitomes of generosity.

“Despite being alone in this world, Devkiji looked upon entire India as her own family and presented before us an example worth emulating. She is an inspiration for all of us. The spirit of selfless service epitomized by Devkiji will give strength to the country’s fight against coronavirus,” he said.

Bhandari lives in the Gauchar area of Chamoli district. Her husband died a few years ago. She has no children.

Expressing his gratefulness, the chief minister said he was sure Bhandari’s contribution would help the country overcome the crisis.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.