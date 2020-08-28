Woman faces FIR for stomping puppy in car

Lucknow, Aug 28 : A Lucknow-based group of nature and animal lovers ‘Friends of Nature’ (FON) has filed an FIR against a woman who was caught mercilessly stomping a puppy with her sandals in a moving car. The act was recorded in a video that has gone viral for the past two days.

FON activists, led by Kamna Pandey, have lodged the FIR naming one Pooja Dhillon, resident of Omaxe, Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, as the accused in the matter.

They have provided two videos of the lady showing her crushing the puppy under her feet, wearing high-heeled sandals, while someone else was driving the car.

The nature group said that they have submitted enough evidence to Vibhuti Khand police and are confident that Pooja would be brought to book very soon.

The accused, meanwhile, has also put out a video along with her husband, pleading innocence.

The couple has released the video denying their involvement in the incident, claiming that they are ‘animal lovers’ themselves and have a dog at home. Accusing people of using a ‘doctored video’ for mischief with the intention of harming their reputation, the couple threatened to take the legal course for ‘defamation

A FON member who knows the Dhillon couple personally said she did not like dogs, but her husband had insisted on keeping it.

Meanwhile, rebel Congress MLA, Aditi Singh, tweeted: “Absolutely horrified by the actions of Pooja Dhillon who has killed puppies by crushing them to death! request arrest her immediately. will be writing to all concerned depts about this. We need more stringent animal cruelty laws in place!”

FON members have also contacted animal rights activist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi whose office has assured appropriate intervention.

The People for Animals (PFA) is also pursuing the case with FON members.

The Gomti Nagar police said that the matter was being investigated.

Source: IANS

