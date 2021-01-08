Woman gives up assets worth Rs 1.5 crore for love

Bhopal: A woman in Bhopal has given up her property worth Rs 1.5 crore to be with the love of her life.

The romance that began at the workplace between a 44-year-old man and his 54-year-old woman colleague, soon turned serious after she expressed her wish to stay with him.

It was, however, not easy as the man was already married with two daughters — one aged 16. His wife soon got a whiff about the presence of another woman in her husband’s life following which fights took place.

The matter eventually reached the court.

According to Sarita Rajani, a court counsellor, the man’s wife put a condition before leaving her husband.

Rajani said the man’s girlfriend agreed to his wife’s condition and transferred her approximately Rs 1.5 crore-worth property in her name.

Finally, both the husband and wife decided to part ways.

An interesting, and different love story, indeed!