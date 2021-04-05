Woman is a warrior; she needs to fight against traditions chaining her

Aligarh: Association of Women Warriors (WAOW) in collaboration with Dr. Zakir Husain Foundation, Aligarh held an event on the theme of women health and safety, She, the Warrior at Jamia Urdu College of Education, Aligarh recently, according to a press release.

WAOW and Dr. Zakir Hussain Foundation is a global organization working towards delivering United Nations SDG-5 goals and have members spread across the world. Its primary goal revolves round multifaceted enablement of women spanning dimensions like Education, Security, Entrepreneurship and Self-Reliance.

She, the warrior, therefore, was held to spread awareness about maintaining hygiene and women safety as these issues continue to be among the most challenging areas to address in the developing countries.

The event was attended by Suman Kannaujiya, DSP – CO Barla. More than three hundred women from the lower segment of the society were present in the event. They were also addressed by Dr. Mamta Godiyal, Director WAOW and Dr. Firdos Jahan, Clinical Psychologist who emphasized on the need for women to take care of themselves and then to extend the help to others.

Speaking on the occasion Ms Shahwar Shohrat, Director WAOW said that there is a need for women to be aware of their health and security.

Sajida Nadeem, Director of Dr. Zakir Husain Foundation, said that the Foundation was honored to work along with a global organization to raise awareness in Aligarh and that such drives would continue to empower women locally. She added that Dr. Zakir Hussain Foundation has more than 35, 000 beneficiaries till covered under various social welfare programmes.