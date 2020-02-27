Woman killed by husband and in-laws

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In the Nacharam area, a woman was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws who gave her milk laced with poison. It is reported that Provalika Reddy (23) was the wife of Mahesh Reddy. She got married to him in July 2017. Later, after the marriage, she was being harassed by her husband and in-laws.

Seeing the harassment of their daughter, her parents had given Rs 5 lac cash and 20 Tolas of gold. The husband insisted that 2 acres of land belonging to his mother in law should be registered in his name. On this pretext, he was harassing his wife.

On 23rd February 27, 2020, when he was with his wife on a bike, he pushed her aside and on 24th February, he assaulted her physically in the name of treatment.

2 days back, the mother in law gave her almond milk. After consuming it she died.

The police have registered a case and have started investigating.