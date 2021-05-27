Woman killed, mother injured in explosion in J&K

Srinagar: A 19-year-old woman was killed and her mother injured in an explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, police said.

A police official said Sara Begum (49) and her daughter Gulnaz Bano, residents of Sharkoot Vilgam area of Handwara, went to a forest for collecting vegetables on Wednesday and apparently brought a dead shell with them.

“Today, while opening the vegetable bag, a blast occurred, resulting in injuries to both,” he said.

The injured women were shifted to a hospital where Bano succumbed, the official said, adding, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

