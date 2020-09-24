Woman murdered for refusing to convert: Police



Sonbhadra: A 23-year-old woman was murdered as she allegedly refused to convert after marriage, police said here on Thursday.

Police have arrested her husband and one other in this regard.

SP Ashish Srivastava said the woman’s beheaded body was found in a forest area near Preet Nagar under the Chopan police station area on Monday.

Police tried to know her identity through social media.

The SP said on Tuesday, one Laxminarayan from Preet Nagar identified her as his daughter Priya Soni from her shoes and clothes.

He told police that Priya had married one Ejaz Ahmed against the wishes of the family about a month and half ago.

He alleged that Ejaz was pressuring her to convert, to which she did not agree.

Ejaz had made an arrangement for her stay at a lodge in the Obra area while continuously pressurising her to convert, the SP said.

Angry over her refusal, Ejaz with the help of his friend Shoaib took her to the forest area and killed her, he said.

Police had deployed teams to trace the accused and they were nabbed from Baggha Nala Pul early Thursday morning, the SP said.

He said on information provided by them, the mobile phone of the deceased and a knife, iron rod and car were also recovered.

The National Security Act will also be invoked against them, the SP added.

Source: PTI