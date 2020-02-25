Woman pillion rider dies after ‘pallu’ gets stuck in wheel

A+ A-

BHONGIR: In a freak incident, a woman pillion rider on a bike with her husband was killed after her sari got stuck in its rear wheel.

As per Deccan Chronicle reports, the incident took place at JAC function hall Aatmakuuru in Yadadri Bhongir district on Monday morning when the woman, identified as Durga was on her way home from the wedding on a bike with her husband Pittala Saidulu when the her sari got stuck in the wheel of the bike, because of which she fall off the bike.

M. Anjaneya, Assistant sub-inspector, Aatmakuuru said that Durga did not realise that ‘pallu’ (veil) of her sari was trailing behind her.

The pallu got entangled in the bike’s rear wheel and by the time the couple could realise, she yanked off the vehicle and fell on the ground.

The husband also lost control on the bike and he too fell on the ground sustaining minor injuries.

However, Durga was badly injured on her neck and head and was rushed to Bhongir area hospital with the help of police, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The couple’s two children aged eight and 10 who were at school at the time of the tragedy.

“We have lost the most important person in our family. A mother is someone who carries every emotion at home. This can’t be digested by any one of us,” said a weeping Saidulu.