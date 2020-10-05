Woman raped at gunpoint in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

By SameerUpdated: 5th October 2020 1:35 pm IST

Muzaffarnagar: A woman was allegedly raped by a man at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar following which the accused was arrested, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, the man allegedly raped her in a sugarcane field on Sunday.

A case was registered against the accused, identified as Shravan Kumar (26), under relevant sections of the IPC on the basis of the complaint and he was arrested, police added.

In another incident, a blind woman was allegedly raped by her relative on the pretext of marriage for several months, police said.

A case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating), SHO Deepak Chaturvedi said.

READ:  Two arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in MP

Efforts were underway to nab the accused, he said.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SameerUpdated: 5th October 2020 1:35 pm IST
Back to top button