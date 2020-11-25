Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 25 : A 25-year-old gym trainer was allegedly raped by a property dealer on pretext of marriage on several occasions in Gurugram.

The woman reported the matter to the police on Tuesday, following which the police initiated a probe into the matter.

According to the police, the woman is a resident of Delhi and currently lives in Sector 47 in Gurugram.

The woman stated in her complaint that she met the accused, Ajay Singh, in January 2019 and soon their friendship turned into a relationship. The accused is a resident of Sector 15, Part-2, said the police.

“After developing friendship with the woman, Ajay frequently visited her house. The woman alleged that in February 2019, Ajay came to her house and gave her a cold drink laced with drugs and then raped her. Later when she got back to her senses and raised an alarm, the accused convinced her that he would marry her soon,” said a police officer.

It has been alleged that since then, Ajay regularly met her and had physical relationship with her, before the woman came to know that he was married and had a child. Since August this year, the accused even stopped responding to the woman’s phone calls. Feeling cheated, the woman finally filed a case against the accused, said the police.

“A case in this regard has been registered against the absconding man. Further probe is underway,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

