Woman seeks help from Indian govt to bring back husband’s body from UAE

Abu Dhabi: A Jharkhand woman has sought the Indian government’s help to get the body of her husband, who allegedly died 24 days ago by slipping in a bathroom, media reported.

The news about the deceased Ramesh’s death was given to his wife, Aruna Singh by his colleague over the phone. Aruna was told that her husband died after slipping and falling while going to the bathroom at night. It will be called a coincidence that due to the holiday of Eid at that time, Aruna could not talk to the manager or any other employee of the company.

The process of transferring the body will start from the UAE Embassy as soon as the office opens, now she is not able to contact the UAE Embassy.

Aruna told Amar Ujala (Hindi Daily) that on June 2, when she spoke to the manager of the Dubai-based company on the phone, who had said that it would take another 15 days. The manager has assured Aruna to get the claim along with her husband’s body.

She has been running from pillar to post to get her husband’s body. Meanwhile, Aruna has sent a letter to the PMO, the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the external affairs minister S Jaishankar for the transfer of the dead body.

Aruna has said in a letter sent to the external affairs minister that her family is upset due to non-recovery of the body, stating that her husband was the sole breadwinner.

Due to his death, the crisis of livelihood has also arisen in the family. Aruna has urged the Ministry of External Affairs to get the body of her husband, so that she can perform the last rites according to the Sanatani tradition.