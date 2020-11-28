Woman, son attempt self-immolation near Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 : A woman and her son tried to immolate themselves on Saturday near the Odisha Assembly while its session was on but were thwarted by policemen present on the spot.

It is the third such incident in less than a week to draw the state government’s attention on the alleged police inaction in a case.

Sulochana Das and her son Subrat Das of Kujang in Jagatsinghpur district tried to set themselves ablaze by pouring kerosene on their bodies to demand justice for her another son, who was allegedly killed a year ago.

However, alert security personnel present on the spot prevented them from lighting fire and overpowered them.

Sulochana alleged that police had refused to investigate the murder of her son though an FIR was lodged following directions from a court. She said she decided to take the extreme step after she was unable to get justice from the police.

While her son Ambrut was allegedly killed on July 20, 2019, the police closed the investigation after registering a case of unnatural death, she alleged.

“I ran from pillar to post to get justice for my son whose murder was made out to be an accidental death case. The police is refusing to act despite a direction from the court,” Sulochana said.

Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police R Prakash said that inquiry by a senior police officer had found that the said person died due to an accident.

On Friday, three farmers from Athagarh area in Cuttack district attempted to set themselves ablaze near the Assembly, alleging that their names were misused to raise loans from a cooperative bank.

On Tuesday, a couple from Nayagarh district had also attempted to set themselves on fire in front of the Assembly, seeking justice for their minor daughter who was kidnapped and subsequently killed in July this year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.