Woman stole 4M Egyptian pounds from husband fearing he will remarry

Cairo: An Egyptian woman stole 4 million Egyptian Pounds (EGP) from her husband, because of her fear that he would marry another woman in the city of Manzala in Dakahlia Governorate, Egypt, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Arabic daily, Al Youm Al Saba, the woman stole the money after a third person had made her believe that her husband was planning to remarry. She had taken advantage of her husband’s absence from the house and seized the cash and the gold.

As per the media reports, the husband initially reported to police that he had discovered the loss of the money and gold items kept in his house.

The woman confessed to committing the crime and handed over the amount to the third person.

It is reported that the case is being investigated. It is not clear yet if the alleged accomplice has been arrested and the stolen valuables retrieved.