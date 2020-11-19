Woman techie jumps to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 19 : A 21-year-old techie jumped to death from a multistorey building of a leading information technology company in Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to the police, the techie jumped from the sixth floor of Tech Mahindra building in Secunderabad.

She had joined the company on October 30. According to her family, she underwent training for two weeks and began work as associate (customer support) on November 13.

She came to the office for the morning shift but suddenly jumped from the floor where she was working.

By the time fellow executives realised what was happening, she was lying dead on ground.

Gopalapuram police inspector B. Sai Eshwar Goud said the girl sustained head injuries and died instantaneously.

The police suspect that love failure could have driven the young woman to the extreme decision.

The police shifted the body to the government-run Osmania Hospital for autopsy.

The police officer said they have registered a case and took up investigations. The investigators were scanning CCTV footage.

The techie’s parents, who stay at Namalagundu area in Secunderabad, were not ready to believe she committed suicide. They demanded a thorough investigation.

–IANS

ms/ash