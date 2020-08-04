Woman to end her 28-year fast with Ram temple’s Bhoomi Pooja

Sruthi Vibhavari

Jabalpur: The foundation of Ram temple in Ayodhya to be laid on August 5 is a dream come true to many in the country. One of them is 82-year old Urmila Devi from Jabalpur who is fasting from the past 28 years and sworn off normal diet until Ram Mandir construction.

The octogenarian survived on fruits and milk since 1992, after riots hit several areas including Jabalpur. She vowed to live off the fruit-diet until the temple construction begins.

Previously, when when the Supreme Court verdict came out in favor of the Ram Mandir she said, “I saw Hindu and Muslim brothers shedding each other’s blood and was so pained that I decided to shun food till the dispute was resolved amicably and Ram temple would come up in Ayodhya.” Her son quoted to the media that she was very happy with the verdict.

However, she is not breaking the fast just yet. The COVID-19 situation has disrupted her plans of participating in the ceremony. Urmila says she would only break her fast after she takes Prasad from the Ram Mandir.