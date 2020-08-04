Woman to end her 28-year fast with Ram temple’s Bhoomi Pooja

Posted By News Desk Published: 4th August 2020 3:40 pm IST

Sruthi Vibhavari

Jabalpur: The foundation of Ram temple in Ayodhya to be laid on August 5 is a dream come true to many in the country. One of them is 82-year old Urmila Devi from Jabalpur who is fasting from the past 28 years and sworn off normal diet until Ram Mandir construction.

The octogenarian survived on fruits and milk since 1992, after riots hit several areas including Jabalpur. She vowed to live off the fruit-diet until the temple construction begins.

Previously, when when the Supreme Court verdict came out in favor of the Ram Mandir she said, “I saw Hindu and Muslim brothers shedding each other’s blood and was so pained that I decided to shun food till the dispute was resolved amicably and Ram temple would come up in Ayodhya.” Her son quoted to the media that she was very happy with the verdict.

However, she is not breaking the fast just yet. The COVID-19 situation has disrupted her plans of participating in the ceremony. Urmila says she would only break her fast after she takes Prasad from the Ram Mandir.

Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close